Veru’s (VERU) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Veru in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Veru stock opened at $0.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.81. Veru has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of -0.50.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Veru had a negative net margin of 376.38% and a negative return on equity of 115.99%. Research analysts forecast that Veru will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERU. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Veru by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 56,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Veru by 6.1% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Veru during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veru by 185.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 42,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veru by 142.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 96,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 56,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.16% of the company’s stock.

Veru Inc, a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for treatment of metabolic diseases, oncology, and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). Its marketed products comprise FC2 female condom for the dual protection against unplanned pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections.

