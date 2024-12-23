First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Shares of First of Long Island stock opened at $12.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.55 million, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.71. First of Long Island has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $15.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.45%.
The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
