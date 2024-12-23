First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

First of Long Island Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of First of Long Island stock opened at $12.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.55 million, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.71. First of Long Island has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $15.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

First of Long Island Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.45%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First of Long Island

About First of Long Island

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLIC. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in First of Long Island by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of First of Long Island by 124.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in First of Long Island by 13.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in First of Long Island by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 58,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in First of Long Island by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 29,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. 48.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

