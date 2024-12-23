ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
ZW Data Action Technologies Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CNET opened at $1.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.79 and its 200-day moving average is $2.45. ZW Data Action Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.47 and a twelve month high of $4.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.61.
ZW Data Action Technologies Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ZW Data Action Technologies
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- XPO Stock Gains Momentum as U.S. Trade Outlook Evolves
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- CarMax Gets in Gear: Is Now the Time to Buy?
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Qubit Combat: 2 Stocks Battle for Quantum Supremacy
Receive News & Ratings for ZW Data Action Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZW Data Action Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.