ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNET opened at $1.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.79 and its 200-day moving average is $2.45. ZW Data Action Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.47 and a twelve month high of $4.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.61.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services to small and medium enterprises through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.

