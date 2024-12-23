HC Wainwright Cuts Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target to $535.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by HC Wainwright from $600.00 to $535.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on VRTX. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $490.00 to $494.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $510.00 to $503.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $480.00 to $486.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $499.77.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $397.27 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $377.85 and a 12 month high of $519.88. The company has a market capitalization of $102.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.63 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $470.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $475.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.77. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the second quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 1,794 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 804 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 410 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

