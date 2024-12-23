Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Territorial Bancorp Stock Performance

Territorial Bancorp stock opened at $9.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Territorial Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $11.64. The company has a market capitalization of $87.35 million, a PE ratio of -38.04 and a beta of 0.61.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $18.93 million during the quarter. Territorial Bancorp had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%.

Territorial Bancorp Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Territorial Bancorp

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. This is an increase from Territorial Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Territorial Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently -15.38%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 12.7% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 12,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Territorial Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Territorial Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Territorial Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 22.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 786,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,208,000 after buying an additional 146,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.35% of the company’s stock.

About Territorial Bancorp

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that engages in the provision of various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, and Super NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

