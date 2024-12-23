Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

EVOK opened at $5.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.16. Evoke Pharma has a 1 year low of $3.54 and a 1 year high of $14.16.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Evoke Pharma stock. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,667 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. owned 1.42% of Evoke Pharma at the end of the most recent quarter.

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.

