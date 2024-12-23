Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Sunday morning.

Separately, Barclays boosted their price objective on Magic Software Enterprises from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

Get Magic Software Enterprises alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Stock Performance

Magic Software Enterprises Increases Dividend

NASDAQ:MGIC opened at $12.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $591.15 million, a P/E ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Magic Software Enterprises has a 1 year low of $9.38 and a 1 year high of $13.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.55 and a 200-day moving average of $11.06.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. This is a positive change from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.14%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 4.6% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 28,917 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 4,274.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,818 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,685 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Magic Software Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,675,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, vertical software solutions, business process integration, information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services, and cloud-based services in Israel and internationally. Its Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Magic Software Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magic Software Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.