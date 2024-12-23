Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of RAVE stock opened at $2.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.28 million, a PE ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.24. Rave Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $3.36.

Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $3.36 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rave Restaurant Group stock. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RAVE Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 24,132 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Rave Restaurant Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and franchising of pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn and Pie Five trademarks in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

