Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator's stock.

Shares of RAVE stock opened at $2.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.28 million, a PE ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.24. Rave Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $3.36.

Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVEGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $3.36 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rave Restaurant Group stock. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 24,132 shares of the restaurant operator's stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Rave Restaurant Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and franchising of pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn and Pie Five trademarks in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

