LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Sunday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RAMP. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on LiveRamp in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.14.

LiveRamp Stock Performance

NYSE:RAMP opened at $30.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 603.52 and a beta of 0.97. LiveRamp has a one year low of $21.45 and a one year high of $42.66.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.14. LiveRamp had a return on equity of 1.25% and a net margin of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LiveRamp will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at LiveRamp

In other LiveRamp news, insider Kimberly Bloomston sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $100,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 117,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,951,106.99. This represents a 3.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Debora B. Tomlin sold 9,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $244,808.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,440.63. This represents a 28.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of LiveRamp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 1.5% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 38,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 6,109 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 249,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,715,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,214,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $671,000. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

Recommended Stories

