MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
MiX Telematics Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:MIXT opened at $14.55 on Friday. MiX Telematics has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $14.85. The company has a market cap of $353.75 million, a PE ratio of 58.20 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.55 and its 200 day moving average is $14.55.
About MiX Telematics
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MiX Telematics
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- XPO Stock Gains Momentum as U.S. Trade Outlook Evolves
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- CarMax Gets in Gear: Is Now the Time to Buy?
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Qubit Combat: 2 Stocks Battle for Quantum Supremacy
Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.