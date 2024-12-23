American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

American Realty Investors Stock Down 2.6 %

ARL opened at $15.00 on Friday. American Realty Investors has a 12 month low of $12.51 and a 12 month high of $25.96. The company has a current ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.90. The company has a market cap of $242.28 million, a P/E ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 0.66.

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.61 million during the quarter. American Realty Investors had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 33.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Realty Investors

About American Realty Investors

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Realty Investors stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of American Realty Investors, Inc. ( NYSE:ARL Free Report ) by 1,262.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in American Realty Investors were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, owns, and manages multifamily and commercial real estate properties in the Southern United States. It operates through two segments, Residential and Commercial. The company leases apartment units to residents; and office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies.

