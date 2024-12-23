BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BIOL. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of BIOLASE from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $0.40 price target on shares of BIOLASE in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

BIOL stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.05. BIOLASE has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1.94. The firm has a market cap of $250,552.50, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.67.

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, pediatric dentists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, including cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

