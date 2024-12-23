iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCB) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCB – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.24% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $473,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 41,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

ISCB opened at $59.09 on Monday. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $50.18 and a twelve month high of $64.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.36 million, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.79.

About iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (ISCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Small Cap Extended index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks ISCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.