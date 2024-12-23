United States Brent Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:BNO) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:BNO – Free Report) by 22.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,611 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.46% of United States Brent Oil Fund worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in United States Brent Oil Fund by 2,731.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,588 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund during the third quarter worth $515,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund by 146.7% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 68,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 40,855 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in United States Brent Oil Fund by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 70,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter.

Get United States Brent Oil Fund alerts:

United States Brent Oil Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of BNO stock opened at $29.28 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.07. United States Brent Oil Fund LP has a 12 month low of $26.76 and a 12 month high of $33.91.

United States Brent Oil Fund Profile

The United States Brent Oil Fund, LP (BNO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Front Month Brent Crude Oil index. The fund tracks the Brent oil spot price using near-month ICE futures contracts. BNO was launched on Jun 2, 2010 and is managed by US Commodity Funds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United States Brent Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Brent Oil Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.