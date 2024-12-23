Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Acquired by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 80.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HALO. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,886,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 16.3% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 355,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,330,000 after purchasing an additional 49,856 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 43.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 11,249 shares in the last quarter. South Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $9,812,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 76.9% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,969,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,715,000 after buying an additional 856,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HALO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total value of $532,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 173,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,254,244.56. The trade was a 5.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,621,800 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HALO opened at $46.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 10.36, a quick ratio of 9.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.23. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.15 and a twelve month high of $65.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.18.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

