MML Investors Services LLC Sells 856 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV)

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 856 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.23% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $420,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Trust Co bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

RZV stock opened at $111.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $248.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.32. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF has a twelve month low of $95.06 and a twelve month high of $120.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.73.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.