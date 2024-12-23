MML Investors Services LLC Sells 3,865 Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

MML Investors Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 27.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,865 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 211.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 432,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,728,000 after purchasing an additional 293,894 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $582,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000.

NASDAQ IGF opened at $51.88 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.80. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12-month low of $43.84 and a 12-month high of $55.79.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.849 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

