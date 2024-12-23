XTX Topco Ltd Invests $26,000 in Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 25,867 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on SMSI. StockNews.com cut shares of Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Smith Micro Software in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Get Smith Micro Software alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on SMSI

Smith Micro Software Trading Up 2.0 %

About Smith Micro Software

Shares of NASDAQ SMSI opened at $0.97 on Monday. Smith Micro Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $7.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.84 and a 200-day moving average of $1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $11.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.76.

(Free Report)

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the development and sale of software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, and SafePath Premium product suite, which provides tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite, a messaging platform that helps mobile service provides deliver a next-generation voicemail experience to mobile subscribers, as well as enables multi-language voice-to-text (VTT) transcription messaging.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Smith Micro Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Micro Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.