MML Investors Services LLC Sells 10,556 Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 24.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,267 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,556 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 473.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 258,469 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,120,000 after acquiring an additional 213,379 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the second quarter valued at $251,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 12.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,062,495 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,954,000 after buying an additional 226,896 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the second quarter valued at $610,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 128,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. 27.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DB shares. StockNews.com upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of NYSE DB opened at $16.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $34.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.21. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $12.43 and a 52 week high of $18.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.52.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

