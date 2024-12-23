MML Investors Services LLC Has $570,000 Stock Position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VVV. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Valvoline by 190.5% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 24,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 16,206 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Valvoline in the third quarter valued at $301,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 72.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 98,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after buying an additional 41,245 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,096,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,436,000 after acquiring an additional 16,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 68,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,885,000 after acquiring an additional 11,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Robert Travis Dobbins sold 1,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $76,560.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 14,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,240. The trade was a 11.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lori Ann Flees acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.64 per share, with a total value of $99,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 38,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,285.92. This trade represents a 6.96 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VVV stock opened at $36.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.31 and a 200-day moving average of $41.53. Valvoline Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.86 and a 12-month high of $48.26.

VVV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Valvoline from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Valvoline from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Stephens started coverage on Valvoline in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Valvoline from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Valvoline in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.78.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

