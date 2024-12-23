MML Investors Services LLC Sells 1,135 Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNLA. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 253.7% in the third quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 23.5% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNLA opened at $49.08 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.82. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 52 week low of $48.11 and a 52 week high of $49.11.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.204 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

