MML Investors Services LLC Has $587,000 Position in Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFB)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFB – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.50% of Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF by 23.3% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 16,591 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $355,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $593,000.

Shares of BATS:BUFB opened at $32.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.35.

The Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF (BUFB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 12 Innovator US Equity Buffer ETFs, which target specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500. BUFB was launched on Feb 9, 2022 and is managed by Innovator.

