XTX Topco Ltd Takes $26,000 Position in Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Bit Origin Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Bit Origin stock opened at $0.90 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.12. Bit Origin Ltd has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $9.71.

About Bit Origin

Bit Origin Ltd, through its subsidiaries, engages in the cryptocurrency mining business in the United States. It is also involved in deploying blockchain technologies. The company was formerly known as China Xiangtai Food Co, Ltd. and changed its name to Bit Origin Ltd in April 2022. Bit Origin Ltd was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore, Singapore.

