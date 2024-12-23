XTX Topco Ltd Takes $26,000 Position in Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.
Bit Origin Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of Bit Origin stock opened at $0.90 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.12. Bit Origin Ltd has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $9.71.
About Bit Origin
