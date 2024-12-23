MML Investors Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Brunswick by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 2.8% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 3.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 21.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 3.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BC opened at $66.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.11. Brunswick Co. has a twelve month low of $66.40 and a twelve month high of $99.68.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BC. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Friday, October 25th. B. Riley cut shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brunswick currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brunswick

In other Brunswick news, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 23,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $1,911,562.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,142,760.68. The trade was a 8.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.19, for a total transaction of $29,349.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,969,225.83. This trade represents a 1.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,940 shares of company stock worth $2,321,176. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

