Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Stock Holdings Increased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Whirlpool in the third quarter valued at about $855,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Whirlpool by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 88,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,392,000 after purchasing an additional 6,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tabor Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP now owns 47,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,103,000 after buying an additional 20,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO James W. Peters sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.48, for a total transaction of $626,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,570 shares in the company, valued at $4,343,233.60. The trade was a 12.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Whirlpool Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:WHR opened at $114.51 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.82 and its 200-day moving average is $103.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $84.18 and a 12 month high of $126.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.46.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The business’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 69.03%.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Further Reading

