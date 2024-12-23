XTX Topco Ltd Purchases Shares of 70,784 Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 70,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $2,040,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $807,000. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,491,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 40.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unicycive Therapeutics Trading Down 4.2 %

UNCY opened at $0.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $70.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.49. Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $1.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNCY. Benchmark reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.13.

Unicycive Therapeutics Profile

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis; and UNI 494, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treatment of acute kidney injury.

