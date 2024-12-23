Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Holdings Lifted by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 27,102,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $608,993,000 after acquiring an additional 424,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,163,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $340,714,000 after purchasing an additional 61,350 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Exelixis by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,763,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989,021 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Exelixis by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,137,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,434,000 after buying an additional 349,837 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Exelixis by 12.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,281,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,425,000 after buying an additional 370,199 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $33.29 on Monday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.20 and a 1 year high of $36.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.52.

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $539.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.31 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 22.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXEL. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Exelixis from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Stephens raised their target price on Exelixis from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Exelixis from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Exelixis from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.44.

In related news, EVP Dana Aftab sold 96,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $3,394,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 498,945 shares in the company, valued at $17,463,075. This represents a 16.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director George Poste sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 169,020 shares in the company, valued at $5,746,680. This trade represents a 15.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 314,736 shares of company stock valued at $10,849,110. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

