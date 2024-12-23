XTX Topco Ltd Makes New Investment in SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 43,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of SES AI by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 427,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 71,794 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in SES AI by 62.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 46,800 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in SES AI by 1,039.9% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 246,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 225,299 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of SES AI by 91.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 31,832 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SES AI by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,162,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 46,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.78% of the company’s stock.

SES has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on SES AI in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of SES AI in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

In other SES AI news, major shareholder Sk Inc. sold 71,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.70, for a total transaction of $49,823.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,936,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,355,608.10. The trade was a 0.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder General Motors Holdings Llc sold 13,332,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.20, for a total value of $2,666,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,843,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,724.40. The trade was a 57.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,032,037 shares of company stock worth $3,706,540. 15.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SES stock opened at $0.41 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.83. SES AI Co. has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $2.23. The company has a market cap of $148.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.27.

SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SES AI Co. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

