MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 74 Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in CSW Industrials by 71.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 612,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $224,486,000 after acquiring an additional 255,849 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 577,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,420,000 after purchasing an additional 9,781 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,595,000. Congress Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 203,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,616,000 after purchasing an additional 7,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in CSW Industrials by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,689,000 after buying an additional 19,659 shares during the period. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

Insider Transactions at CSW Industrials

In other CSW Industrials news, SVP Luke Alverson sold 1,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.15, for a total transaction of $548,204.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,156 shares in the company, valued at $6,641,945.40. This represents a 7.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.78, for a total value of $389,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,698 shares in the company, valued at $19,371,286.44. This represents a 1.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,381 shares of company stock valued at $2,496,864. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSWI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CSW Industrials in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on CSW Industrials from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of CSW Industrials to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $430.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CSWI

CSW Industrials Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSWI opened at $358.41 on Monday. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.50 and a 52-week high of $436.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.70 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $396.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $339.62.

CSW Industrials Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. This is a boost from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 25th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.