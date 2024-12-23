MML Investors Services LLC Sells 961 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 961 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.9% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 13.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the third quarter valued at $25,000. 99.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.17.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NSA opened at $37.84 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 1.01. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $34.50 and a one year high of $49.44.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.42). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $174.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

