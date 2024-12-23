MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 2,550 Shares of American Century Select High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:AHYB)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Century Select High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:AHYB – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned 1.65% of American Century Select High Yield ETF worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Century Select High Yield ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 609,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,630,000 after purchasing an additional 43,583 shares in the last quarter.

American Century Select High Yield ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

AHYB stock opened at $45.49 on Monday. American Century Select High Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $44.46 and a 52 week high of $46.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.95.

American Century Select High Yield ETF Profile

The American Century Select High Yield ETF (AHYB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of high-yield corporate bonds with typically 3 to 10 years maturity. AHYB was launched on Nov 16, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

