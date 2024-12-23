MML Investors Services LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,664 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.32% of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 55,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 224,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,979,000 after buying an additional 25,984 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 14,691 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BYLD opened at $22.19 on Monday. iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.77 and a 1 year high of $22.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.49.

The iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (BYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds that tracks a broad index of debt securities optimized for yield and mean variance. BYLD was launched on Apr 22, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

