Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Position Increased by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Free Report) by 98.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,432 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.15% of Palatin Technologies worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Palatin Technologies in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PTN opened at $0.97 on Monday. Palatin Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $5.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.90.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Palatin Technologies, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

