MML Investors Services LLC Buys 1,180 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Natera by 13.6% in the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,460,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $483,034,000 after buying an additional 532,874 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Natera by 205.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,800,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $355,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883,481 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,482,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $315,194,000 after acquiring an additional 85,236 shares during the period. Duquesne Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Natera by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 1,974,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $213,860,000 after acquiring an additional 45,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,340,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $170,119,000 after purchasing an additional 269,706 shares during the period. 99.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Natera alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Leerink Partners increased their price objective on Natera from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Natera from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Natera from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Natera

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.40, for a total transaction of $589,799.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 191,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,927,655.20. The trade was a 2.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total value of $30,737.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,434,752.37. This represents a 0.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,263 shares of company stock worth $20,905,668 in the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Natera Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $161.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of -91.98 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.58. Natera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.21 and a 12 month high of $175.63.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.31. Natera had a negative return on equity of 26.23% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $439.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.95) earnings per share. Natera’s revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Natera Company Profile

(Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.