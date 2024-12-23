MML Investors Services LLC Makes New $588,000 Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS)

MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 26,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 28.5% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. Alaska Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $221,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSJS opened at $21.86 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.20 and a fifty-two week high of $22.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.87.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.1357 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate high yield bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSJS was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.