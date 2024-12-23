MML Investors Services LLC Takes $579,000 Position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO)

MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 13,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMO. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 75.0% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,283 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 4,407 shares in the last quarter.

Get ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund alerts:

Insider Transactions at ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc sold 7,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $336,142.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,891,341.80. The trade was a 10.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 28,843 shares of company stock valued at $1,276,869 over the last quarter.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

NYSE:EMO opened at $45.00 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.82. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a twelve month low of $33.02 and a twelve month high of $50.73.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

About ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

(Free Report)

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.