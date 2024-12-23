Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Stock Holdings Increased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 10.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 770 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 237,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,962,000 after buying an additional 105,435 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the third quarter worth about $253,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the third quarter worth about $387,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 267.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 232,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,601,000 after acquiring an additional 169,445 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 130.4% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 61,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 34,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

ELS stock opened at $66.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.06. The company has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.77. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.82 and a 52 week high of $76.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $387.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.78 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 23.97%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 98.45%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point raised their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

