MML Investors Services LLC Buys 4,485 Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,485 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at approximately $957,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 25,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 440,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,266,000 after buying an additional 224,594 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 361,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,144,000 after buying an additional 10,258 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 199.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 122,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 81,653 shares in the last quarter. 9.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical stock opened at $13.10 on Monday. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 52-week low of $12.57 and a 52-week high of $15.08. The stock has a market cap of $41.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.70 and a 200-day moving average of $13.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

