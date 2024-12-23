18,155 Shares in Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Purchased by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 18,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 305,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Niu Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 23.9% in the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 101,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 19,574 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 35.6% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 118,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 31,012 shares during the period. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Niu Technologies alerts:

Niu Technologies Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:NIU opened at $1.76 on Monday. Niu Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.57 and a 12-month high of $3.50. The firm has a market cap of $136.50 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.02.

Niu Technologies Company Profile

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells electric scooters in the People’s Republic of China, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RQi, NQi, MQi, SQi, UQi, F, and Gova series smart electric scooters, motorcycles, mopeds, and bicycles; KQi series kick-scooters; BQi series e-bikes; and Niu Aero Sports Bicycles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Niu Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Niu Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.