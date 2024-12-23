XTX Topco Ltd Makes New $29,000 Investment in HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBC)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 47,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

HUB Cyber Security Stock Up 8.3 %

Shares of HUBC opened at $0.43 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.60. HUB Cyber Security Ltd. has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $2.48.

HUB Cyber Security Profile

HUB Cyber Security Ltd. provides cyber security solutions in Israel and internationally. The company offers HUB Secure File Vault, a super charged managed file transfer backed by dedicated hardware driven security, which creates a secure enclave to protect the organization's data driven workflows; HUB Guard, a recurring security assessment, continuous network, and infrastructure monitoring and analysis, and planned incident response; D.Storm, a powerful SaaS DDoS simulation platform; RAM Commander, a software tool for reliability prediction and analysis, reliability block diagram, Markov chains analysis, maintainability prediction, spares optimization, FMEA/FMECA, testability, fault tree analysis, event tree analysis, and safety assessment; and Safety Commander designs to evaluate the safety of highly integrated systems in a model-based design environment.

