16,012 Shares in CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLD) Purchased by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.10% of CareCloud at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Heron Bay Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of CareCloud by 126.8% in the second quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 34,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 19,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CareCloud alerts:

Insider Activity at CareCloud

In related news, Director John N. Daly sold 10,000 shares of CareCloud stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total transaction of $36,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,637.50. This trade represents a 13.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 38.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of CareCloud in a report on Friday, November 15th. Roth Capital cut shares of CareCloud from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm downgraded shares of CareCloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCLD

CareCloud Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of CCLD stock opened at $3.40 on Monday. CareCloud, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $4.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.44.

CareCloud Company Profile

(Free Report)

CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Medical Practice Management. The company's portfolio of proprietary software and business services includes technology-enabled business solutions; cloud-based software; digital health services; healthcare IT professional services and staffing; and medical practice management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.