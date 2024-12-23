21,776 Shares in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP) Bought by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 21,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FSP. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 21,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,433 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Franklin Street Properties in the second quarter worth $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 92.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 15,750 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 123.1% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 60,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 33,233 shares during the period. 61.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bruce J. Schanzer purchased 110,589 shares of Franklin Street Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.87 per share, for a total transaction of $206,801.43. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,405,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,368,215.81. This trade represents a 3.36 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey B. Carter acquired 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.12 per share, for a total transaction of $39,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,220. This represents a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 172,400 shares of company stock worth $327,879 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Street Properties Stock Performance

Shares of FSP stock opened at $1.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.86 and its 200 day moving average is $1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.81 million, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 0.82. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.47 and a 12 month high of $2.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $29.68 million for the quarter. Franklin Street Properties had a negative return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 32.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Street Properties Corp. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Street Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. Franklin Street Properties’s payout ratio is presently -10.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th.

Franklin Street Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

