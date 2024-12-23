XTX Topco Ltd Has $33,000 Holdings in DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO)

XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in shares of DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO – Free Report) by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,219 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of DarioHealth worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Appian Way Asset Management LP lifted its stake in DarioHealth by 3.1% in the second quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP now owns 1,375,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 41,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRIO opened at $0.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.85 and its 200-day moving average is $0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. DarioHealth Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $2.60.

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital health company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. Its digital therapeutics platform and suite of solutions deliver personalized and dynamic interventions driven by data analytics and one-on-one coaching for diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal pain, and behavioral health.

