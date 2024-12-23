XTX Topco Ltd Increases Position in Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK)

XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Free Report) (TSE:NDM) by 104.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,500 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,346 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 94,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 39,500 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its position in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 61.5% during the third quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 105,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG boosted its holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 56.3% in the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 500,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 673.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,227,304 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,704 shares during the period. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 1,400,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Dynasty Minerals alerts:

Northern Dynasty Minerals Trading Up 9.0 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NAK opened at $0.52 on Monday. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $278.92 million, a PE ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 0.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NAK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from $0.80 to $1.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NAK

Northern Dynasty Minerals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver-Rhenium project comprising 1,840 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 274 square miles located in southwest Alaska, the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.