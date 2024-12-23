XTX Topco Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Omega Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMGA)

XTX Topco Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMGA – Free Report) by 61.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,686 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Omega Therapeutics were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMGA. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Omega Therapeutics by 78.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 13,873 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Omega Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Omega Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Omega Therapeutics stock opened at $0.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Omega Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $6.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.42.

OMGA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut Omega Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Omega Therapeutics from $9.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.20.

Omega Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company's OMEGA platform enables control of fundamental epigenetic processes to correct the root cause of disease by restoring aberrant gene expression to a range without altering native nucleic acid sequences. It also develops OTX-2002 for hepatocellular carcinoma; OTX-2101 for non-small cell lung cancer; omega epigenomic controllers (OEC) for inflammatory lung diseases, such as neutrophilic asthma, acute respiratory distress syndrome, dermatological, oncology, and rheumatological indications; OEC candidates for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; liver regeneration medicines; and OEC candidates for patients with diabetes and other conditions to treat corneal epithelial injury.

