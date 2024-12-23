Hoku (OTCMKTS:HOKUQ) versus NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV) Critical Comparison

NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV – Get Free Report) and Hoku (OTCMKTS:HOKUQ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

NeoVolta has a beta of -1.42, meaning that its stock price is 242% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hoku has a beta of -15, meaning that its stock price is 1,600% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for NeoVolta and Hoku, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeoVolta 0 0 1 0 3.00 Hoku 0 0 0 0 0.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

NeoVolta presently has a consensus price target of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 59.24%. Given NeoVolta’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe NeoVolta is more favorable than Hoku.

5.1% of NeoVolta shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.2% of NeoVolta shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Hoku shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NeoVolta and Hoku”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeoVolta $2.47 million 63.59 -$2.30 million ($0.09) -52.33 Hoku N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Hoku has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NeoVolta.

Profitability

This table compares NeoVolta and Hoku’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeoVolta -114.93% -58.84% -57.81% Hoku N/A N/A N/A

Summary

NeoVolta beats Hoku on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NeoVolta

NeoVolta Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells energy storage systems in the United States. It provides NV14, NV14-K, and NV 24 energy storage systems, which stores and uses energy through batteries and an inverter at residential or commercial sites. The company markets and sells its products directly to certified solar installers and solar equipment distributors. NeoVolta Inc. was formed in 2018 and is headquartered in Poway, California.

About Hoku

Hoku Corporation operates as a solar energy products and services company primarily in the United States. It focuses on manufacturing polysilicon, a primary material used in the manufacture of photovoltaic (PV) modules; and designing, engineering, and installing turnkey PV systems and related services in Hawaii using solar modules purchased from third-party suppliers. The company was formerly known as Hoku Scientific, Inc. and changed its name to Hoku Corporation in March 2010. Hoku Corporation was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii. On July 2, 2013, Hoku Corporation along with its affiliates filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Idaho.

