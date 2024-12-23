Triller Group (ILLR) and Its Competitors Financial Analysis

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Triller Group and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Triller Group $56.68 million -$49.21 million -1.84 Triller Group Competitors $2.29 billion $263.21 million 21.37

Triller Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Triller Group. Triller Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Get Triller Group alerts:

Volatility & Risk

Triller Group has a beta of -1.45, suggesting that its share price is 245% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Triller Group’s peers have a beta of 1.02, suggesting that their average share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Triller Group -139.01% -805.50% -54.21% Triller Group Competitors 9.99% 115.85% 6.57%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Triller Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

0.0% of Triller Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.7% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.8% of Triller Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.8% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Triller Group peers beat Triller Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared.

Triller Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Triller Corp. operates Triller app, an artificial intelligence powered technology platform. The company’s platform enables creators, such as influencers, artists, athletes, public figures, and consumer brands build direct relationships with audiences to create awareness, drive content consumption, generate commerce, and shape culture. The company’s application is a short-form video app that allows users to access user and professionally generated content from creators worldwide. The company also produces content under the own and third-party brands, including trendsetting music, sports, lifestyle, fashion, and entertainment media that creates cultural moments, attracts users to its offerings, and drives social interaction that serves as a cultural wellspring across digital society. Triller Corp. was formerly known as Triller, Inc. and changed its name to Triller Corp. in March 2023. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Triller Corp. operates as a subsidiary of Proxima Media LLC. As of October 15, 2024, Triller Corp. acquired AGBA Group Holding Limited (NasdaqCM:AGBA) in reverse merger transaction.

Receive News & Ratings for Triller Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triller Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.