Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) versus Scinai Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SCNI) Critical Analysis

Scinai Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SCNI – Get Free Report) and Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Scinai Immunotherapeutics and Coherus BioSciences”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Scinai Immunotherapeutics alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scinai Immunotherapeutics $452,000.00 6.42 -$6.50 million ($239.17) -0.01 Coherus BioSciences $304.34 million 0.58 -$237.89 million ($0.08) -19.00

Scinai Immunotherapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Coherus BioSciences. Coherus BioSciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Scinai Immunotherapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Scinai Immunotherapeutics has a beta of 2.43, meaning that its share price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coherus BioSciences has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings for Scinai Immunotherapeutics and Coherus BioSciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scinai Immunotherapeutics 0 0 0 0 0.00 Coherus BioSciences 0 1 3 0 2.75

Coherus BioSciences has a consensus target price of $5.38, suggesting a potential upside of 253.62%. Given Coherus BioSciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Coherus BioSciences is more favorable than Scinai Immunotherapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Scinai Immunotherapeutics and Coherus BioSciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scinai Immunotherapeutics N/A N/A -30.48% Coherus BioSciences -0.15% N/A -24.44%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.4% of Scinai Immunotherapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.8% of Coherus BioSciences shares are held by institutional investors. 60.9% of Scinai Immunotherapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Coherus BioSciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Coherus BioSciences beats Scinai Immunotherapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Scinai Immunotherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and autoimmune diseases in Israel. It has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications. The company was formerly known as BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and changed its name to Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd. in September 2023. Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

About Coherus BioSciences

(Get Free Report)

Coherus BioSciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of cancer treatments primarily in the United States. The company develops UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; LOQTORZI, a novel PD-1 inhibitor; and Casdozokitug, an investigational recombinant human immunoglobulin isotype G1 (IgG1) monoclonal antibody targeting interleukin 27. It is also developing CHS-114, an investigational highly specific human afucosylated IgG1 monoclonal antibody selectively targeting CCR8, a chemokine receptor highly expressed on Treg cells in the tumor microenvironment (TME); and CHS-1000, an antibody targeting human ILT4 designed to improve anti-PD-1 clinical benefit by transforming an unfavorable TME to a more favorable TME. In addition, the company’s licensed immuno-oncology programs include NZV930, an antibody designed to inhibit cluster of differentiation 73; and GSK4381562, an antibody targeting CD112R for the treatment of solid tumors. Further, it offers YUSIMRY, a biosimilar to Humira for the treatment of patients with inflammatory diseases characterized by increased production of tumor necrosis factor (TNF) in the body, including rheumatoid arthritis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, Crohn’s disease, psoriasis, and ulcerative colitis. It collaboration agreement with Junshi Biosciences for the co-development and commercialization of toripalimab; agreement with Surface and Adimab LLC; license agreements with Bioeq AG and Genentech, Inc., as well as Vaccinex, Inc.; and out-licensing agreement with Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Inc. and GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property No. 4 Limited. The company was formerly known as BioGenerics, Inc. and changed its name to Coherus BioSciences, Inc. in April 2012. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Scinai Immunotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scinai Immunotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.