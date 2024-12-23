Reviewing Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS) and Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX)

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX – Get Free Report) and Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Perspective Therapeutics has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Minerva Surgical has a beta of 3.96, meaning that its share price is 296% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Perspective Therapeutics and Minerva Surgical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perspective Therapeutics -4,096.66% -27.40% -23.16% Minerva Surgical N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perspective Therapeutics 0 1 8 0 2.89 Minerva Surgical 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Perspective Therapeutics and Minerva Surgical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Perspective Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $15.14, suggesting a potential upside of 431.33%. Given Perspective Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Perspective Therapeutics is more favorable than Minerva Surgical.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.7% of Perspective Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Perspective Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Minerva Surgical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Perspective Therapeutics and Minerva Surgical”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perspective Therapeutics $1.43 million 134.70 -$46.51 million N/A N/A Minerva Surgical $51.69 million 0.00 -$34.11 million ($8.21) N/A

Minerva Surgical has higher revenue and earnings than Perspective Therapeutics.

Summary

Minerva Surgical beats Perspective Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Perspective Therapeutics

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma. Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Bristol Myers Squibb to evaluate the safety and tolerability of [212Pb] VMT01 in combination with nivolumab in patients with histologically confirmed melanoma and positive MC1R imaging scans. The company was formerly known as Isoray, Inc. and changed its name to Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2022. Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Minerva Surgical

Minerva Surgical, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes minimally invasive solutions to meet the uterine healthcare needs of women in the United States. The company provides Minerva ES Endometrial Ablation System and Genesys HTA Endometrial Ablation System, which are endometrial ablation devices; Symphion Tissue Removal System, a minimally invasive uterine tissue removal system to combine bladeless tissue resection and coagulation, continuous visualization, and intrauterine pressure monitoring; and Resectr Tissue Resection Device, a handheld surgical instrument to enable the hysteroscopic removal and diagnosis of endometrial polyps. Its devices are utilized by obstetrician-gynecologists in various medical treatment settings, including hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and physician offices. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

