Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Atlantic American Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AAME opened at $1.48 on Friday. Atlantic American has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00. The firm has a market cap of $30.19 million, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atlantic American stock. Biglari Sardar lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,633 shares during the quarter. Atlantic American makes up 0.7% of Biglari Sardar’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Biglari Sardar owned 0.92% of Atlantic American worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantic American Company Profile

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including commercial automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; general liability; and inland marine insurance products.

